HURIWA commends Ned Nwoko as Anioma State bill gains momentum

Nwoko

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended Senator Ned Nwoko (APC–Delta North) for his sustained advocacy for the creation of Anioma State, describing him as a key figure behind the growing momentum for the establishment of a new state in the South East region.

HURIWA said the development marks a significant milestone in the decades-long effort to achieve equity and constitutional balance among Nigeria’s geo-political zones, noting that the South East remains the only region with five states, while others have six or seven.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said it believes the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Constitution Review was largely influenced by Senator Nwoko’s legislative initiatives and political engagement, supported by other lawmakers, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

According to HURIWA, beyond sponsoring the bill before the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Nwoko secured the endorsement of more than two-thirds of senators for the Anioma State proposal — a development it described as unprecedented in Nigeria’s legislative history.

The association noted that at least 85 senators initially signed in support of the proposal, with the number later rising to over 90 lawmakers, including several principal officers of the Senate.

HURIWA said the broad support for the Anioma bill, coupled with the committee’s recent approval for the creation of a new state in the South East, reflects a significant shift toward fairness, inclusion, and balanced representation in Nigeria’s federal structure.

The group maintained that if only one state is to be created for the South East, Anioma represents the most equitable and logical option, given its Igbo heritage, historical ties, and geographical position west of the River Niger.

“Anioma should be recognised as the new state because it offers a true addition to the South East, not a reconfiguration of existing states,” HURIWA stated, urging stakeholders to ensure that the process delivers real structural balance rather than symbolic adjustments.

While welcoming the progress made, the association cautioned against extending similar state creation efforts to regions that already have six or seven states, noting that such actions would undermine the objective of correcting long-standing imbalances in national representation and resource sharing.

“It would be inconsistent to create additional states in other regions while giving only one to the South East. That would defeat the purpose of achieving equity,” HURIWA added.

The group reiterated that the Igbo-speaking population, estimated at over 50 million, remains one of Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups and therefore deserves equal structural recognition in the federation.

HURIWA urged the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly to expedite legislative processes to ensure that Anioma State becomes a constitutional reality.

The association said the creation of Anioma State would strengthen national unity and fulfil the aspirations of the Igbo people, commending Senator Nwoko for his vision, persistence, and commitment to what it described as one of the most credible and inclusive state creation campaigns in Nigeria’s recent history.