HRH Alakammadu bags Okwulora title in Canada

By Adesina Wahab

Saturday October 4th was a day of grandeur, colour and cultural pride for the Igbo people in Canada, as the Nigerians in Canada on Public Policy and Leadership (NICOPPL), conferred the title of Onunaekwuru Igbo Gburugburu na Canada (The mouthpiece of Igbos in Canada), Ogene ndi Igbo and the Oracle of Igboland in Canada, on one of their illustrious sons, His Highness Elder Chief Godwin Nkem-Alakammadu Diogu.

The event, held at the prestigious Woodbine Events Center, Vice Regent Boulevard Toronto – Ontario Canada, drew traditional rulers from Nigeria and diaspora, political leaders, dignitaries and guests from various provinces of Canada as well as other countries.

The ceremony and title conferment was coordinated by His Royal Majesty, Oyi N’atu Mba 1 of Enugu Ezike, Dr, Chukwuemeka Alison, Igwe of Ugwoji Autonomous Community, Enugu State Nigeria. Other traditional rulers present included His Royal Highness Eze Oha Chinedu Chinedo II, of Ntueke ancient kingdom in Ideato South Local Government Area in Imo State and His Royal Highness Fidelis Akwuba Okafor, the Eze Igbo in the Republic of Guinea.

The ceremony began with traditional rites performed by His Royal Majesty, Igwe Chukwuemeka Alison, followed by the presentation of the royal staff, crown and sceptre to the new leader. Igwe Akwuba and Eze Oha Chinedu also offered sacred prayers and adorned Okwulora with other paraphernalia of office. The coronation marked a new chapter for the Igbo Community in Canada symbolizing unity, progress and continuity of the Igbo tradition.

In a goodwill message to His Highness Alakammadu, the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, described the event as “a meaningful recognition of heritage, leadership and community advocacy.” He stated that “Ontario is a home to a vibrant Nigerian Canadian community whose contributions enrich our province socially, economically and culturally”.

He commended the organizers for creating a space that celebrates tradition while inspiring future generations.

The special host for the event and Councillor of Etobicoke North, Mr. Vincent Cristanti, congratulated the Igbo Community in general and HRH Alakammadu in particular for a successful event. He stated that the Nigerian community have been very involved in Etobicoke North and contribute so much to the community as well as the city of Toronto.

In his acceptance speech, Okwulora Alakammadu thanked all the guests at the event for their support, especially those that travelled from Nigeria and other distant countries to grace the occasion. He acknowledged that the honour bestowed on him was a call to service which he has no intention of taking lightly. He vowed to devote his time toward consulting with the igbo communities in various provinces of Canada, understanding the peculiar issues facing them and channeling such issues constructively to the government. He is also committed to upholding the Igbo tradition and ensuring that the “collective strength of our people will be channeled towards contributing meaningfully to our adopted country while looking out for the interests of one another”. He said that one of the first projects he will undertake will be the building of an Igbo Hall (Obi Ndi Igbo), where cultural events like new yam festival and other meetings shall be held in line with the tradition of Igbos. Such a place could also assist in sheltering new immigrants and giving them valuable orientation for transitioning into the Canadian community.

Other distinguished dignitaries at the event included business moguls and captains of industries such as High Chief Benjamin Ooda (Onwa Netiliora Na Canada) a highly respected community advocate, cultural enthusiast and philantropist. Also present was a renowned industrialist and Imo State gubernatorial aspirant – Chief Charles Orie and Chief Ejike Onukwufor the vice president NICONPPL Canada

His Highness Chief Godwin Alakammadu Diogu hails ffrom Ogwa in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State. He is an entrepreneur resident in the City of Toronto, Ontario. He is happily married with three children.