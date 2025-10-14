How to watch Nigeria vs Benin Republic World Cup qualifier today

Nigeria will host Benin Republic in a do-or-die final matchday clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers, with the Super Eagles determined to snatch direct qualification from Group C leaders Benin.

Benin currently sit three points ahead of Nigeria and hold a superior goal difference, making Tuesday’s encounter in Uyo a must-win for the three-time African champions.

A victory would keep Nigeria’s hopes alive: either as group winners or as one of the best runners-up eligible for the intercontinental playoff in November for a potential 10th African slot at next year’s tournament.

For Benin, the equation is much simpler: a win or draw would see the Cheetahs qualify for their first-ever World Cup. Even a defeat could still be enough if South Africa, their closest rivals, fail to win their final fixture.

Group C Standings Before Final Matchday

Benin – 17 pts (+5 GD) South Africa – 15 pts (+3 GD) Nigeria – 14 pts (+3 GD) Rwanda – 11 pts (-1 GD) Lesotho – 9 pts (-4 GD) Zimbabwe – 5 pts (-6 GD)

South Africa’s Three-Point Deduction

Nigeria’s qualification hopes were revived last month after FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player, midfielder Teboho Mokoena, during a March qualifier against Lesotho. The disciplinary ruling saw Lesotho awarded a 3–0 win, allowing Benin to move top of the group heading into the final round.

Previous Meeting

Benin stunned Nigeria 2–1 in their last encounter on June 10, 2024, in Abidjan. Raphael Onyedika had put Nigeria ahead, but goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounié secured a famous victory for the Cheetahs.

Team News

Nigeria will be without star forward Ademola Lookman, suspended after picking up his second yellow card in their 2–0 win over Lesotho on Friday. Defender Ola Aina also remains sidelined through injury. However, top striker Victor Osimhen, who returned from injury in their last fixture, is expected to lead the attack.

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr, a former Nigeria manager, has a full squad available and is likely to stick with his proven 4-2-3-1 setup, spearheaded by Mounié.

What’s at Stake

Nigeria have appeared in six World Cups but missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar. A win in Uyo could rekindle their hopes of returning to football’s biggest stage. For Benin, it’s a historic opportunity to qualify for the first time and cement their remarkable rise under Rohr.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football. Live commentary and updates will also be available on VANGUARD website the Super Eagles’ official X (Twitter) handle and major Nigerian sports websites.

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Nigeria Time)

Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo

