How to free Nnamdi Kanu – Umahi

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has outlined steps the South East must take to facilitate the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking in Aba during the inauguration of multiple projects executed by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, an event he attended on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Umahi said the region must remain law-abiding and appreciative as efforts toward a political solution continue.

His comments came amid renewed optimism over Kanu’s release, with Gov. Otti assuring that President Tinubu is “favourably disposed” to resolving the issue.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr. President, and he is favourably disposed to it. I’m confident that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” Otti said.

The call for Kanu’s release was also echoed by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), who publicly appealed to President Tinubu during the event:

“Mr. President has done so much for us, but there is one thing left; please, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so we can have absolute peace in the South East,” Abaribe said to loud applause from the crowd.

In response, Umahi emphasised the importance of collective effort. “The governors of the South East, our senators, House of Reps members, and ministers, including even those outside the region, are seriously working on a political solution. But we must be law-abiding and appreciative. The President has love for the South East and is listening.”

Kanu has been in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, following his controversial extradition from Kenya. Despite multiple court rulings, including a United Nations advisory opinion, the federal government has so far refused to release him, citing ongoing treason charges.