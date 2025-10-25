How to build career and grow in Nigeria’s competitive finance environment — Emmanuel Taye

By Charles Kumolu

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape driven by technology, innovation, and policy reforms, building a sustainable career in finance requires more than just academic knowledge, it demands adaptability, ethics, and continuous learning.

One professional who embodies these qualities is Emmanuel Taye, an accomplished accountant with over two decades of experience in Nigeria’s public finance sector.

Currently serving as an Assistant Chief Accountant at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Taye’s journey from a clerk in 2002 to a senior accounting officer today reflects a story of perseverance, professional growth, and dedication to service. In this interview, he shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolution of Nigeria’s financial system, the impact of emerging technologies like fintech and AI, and valuable advice for young professionals seeking to excel in the sector.

Can you tell us a bit about your background and how your journey into the finance sector began?

I am Taye Emmanuel from Otuo in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. My career in finance started in 2002 as a clerk at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. That role exposed me to the world of accounting and inspired me to further my studies at the Federal Polytechnic, Nassarawa. Afterward, I was promoted to Assistant Executive Officer in Accounts, which marked the start of my professional journey

What inspired you to pursue a career in finance, and what early challenges did you face?

My inspiration came from observing the dedication of my colleagues and superiors at the Accountant General’s office. I was motivated by their professionalism and ambition. Although the early stages were challenging—especially adapting to the complexity of public sector accounting—I embraced continuous learning, which helped me grow.

Looking back, what would you say were the defining moments that shaped your career trajectory?

Staying committed to professional growth and continuous learning. The finance industry changes fast, and I’ve learned that growth requires constant skill development.

You currently serve as an Assistant Chief Accountant. Could you walk us through what this position entails and what excites you most about it?

As an Assistant Chief Accountant, my role encompasses a broad range of responsibilities that are crucial to the financial integrity of our organisation. I oversee expenditure reports, budgets, and payment processing while ensuring compliance and transparency. What excites me most is the trust and responsibility the role carries.

Over the years, how have you grown into this role, and what skills or experiences proved most valuable in that transition?

Starting in the Consolidated Accounts Department taught me the fundamentals of national financial reporting and sharpened my eye for accuracy, teamwork, and strategic thinking.

From your perspective, how has the finance sector in Nigeria (or globally) evolved in recent years?

Fintech, AI, and digital banking have redefined global and Nigerian finance. Mobile banking, data analytics, and regulatory innovation are promoting inclusion and driving efficiency.

What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges for the sector today?

Opportunities lie in digital transformation, inclusion, and sustainable finance. The main challenges are cybersecurity risks, regulatory changes, and managing consumer expectations.

Technology is rapidly changing the financial landscape. How do you see innovations like fintech, AI, or blockchain reshaping the future of finance?

Technology is transforming finance through fintech, AI, and blockchain, changing how services are delivered and accessed.

Fintech makes banking faster and more inclusive through mobile apps, digital wallets, and online lending. It lowers costs, improves convenience, and forces traditional banks to innovate.

AI enhances decision-making, detects fraud, and powers chatbots for 24/7 support. It also helps institutions use data to predict trends and create tailored services.

Blockchain adds trust and transparency with secure, tamper-proof records. It speeds up cross-border payments, reduces costs, and enables smart contracts that automate transactions.

Together, these technologies mark a new era in finance—faster, safer, and more customer-focused. Institutions that embrace innovation while maintaining trust and security will shape the future of financial services.

In your view, what policy changes or reforms are necessary to strengthen growth and stability in the sector?

To ensure long-term growth and resilience in the financial system, targeted policy reforms and investments are essential. First, financial institutions should be incentivized to reach underserved populations through tax reliefs and grants. Expanding digital and mobile banking will also enhance access, particularly in rural and low-income areas. Second, governments must strengthen digital infrastructure and cybersecurity to support innovation in banking and payments. Collaboration with the private sector can drive efficient, tech-enabled solutions for a more secure and connected financial ecosystem.

Third, transparency in fees, terms, and services is crucial to build trust and prevent exploitation. Additionally, nationwide financial literacy programs can help individuals make smarter financial decisions and reduce default risks. Fourth, regular stress tests should be mandatory to evaluate banks’ capacity to withstand economic shocks. Coordinated crisis-response mechanisms between regulators and financial institutions will help maintain market stability during downturns. Fifth, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards should be embedded into financial practices promotes responsible investing. Supporting green bonds and sustainability-linked products can also align financial growth with global climate and social goals.

Beyond your professional achievements, what has been the most important lesson you’ve learned throughout your career?

Adaptability and continuous learning. Staying relevant requires emotional intelligence, ethics, and resilience in navigating change.

What advice would you give to young professionals that aspire to succeed in finance?

Young professionals embarking on a career in finance have the potential to shape their futures significantly and contribute to the industry. To help them navigate this journey, here are several pieces of advice: Keep learning, seek mentors, gain practical experience, understand regulations, and uphold integrity. Ethics and adaptability are your strongest assets.