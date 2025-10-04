How South Eastern roads are enjoying President Tinubu’s attention – Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda aimed at advancing economic inclusion of all six geo-political zones has prioritized the transformation of the major transport corridors of South-Eastern of Nigeria.

Umahi said this while reading a speech on behalf of the President during his State visit to Abia State and grand reception to mark the commissioning of Port Harcourt Road and 7 other road clusters in Aba, held at Aba Township Stadium.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja, late on Saturday.

The statement read in part: “The President of Nigeria, represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi stated that Abia State plays a pivotal role in the economic development of Nigeria and therefore has continued to benefit from the road infrastructure revolution taking place across the Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria.

“Let me assure you that Abia State is very important in the economic development of our nation. Presently, we are completing the 56 kilometres dualised of Umuahia-Aba road, costing us Sixty Six Billion Naira (N66,000,000,000.00) done by galant contractors.

“ Let me tell you that Umuahia Ikot Ekpene 49 kilometres, we have completed 14 kilometres, and by the request of the Governor of Abia State, we have handed over the remaining 35 kilometres of the road to him to complete, and for us to enjoy.

“Let me announce that the famous Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and the axis of Akwa Ibom is passing through this very important road, Umuahia Ikot Ekpene road, which means that if you are on this road when completed, in 5 hours, you will be in Lagos.

“The Ikot Ekpene-Aba road, which is 48 kilometres by 2, we have fully completed 50 kilometres, 1 full carriage way, and ½, costing Sixty Five Billion (N65,000,000,000). Work has been directed to start on the 2nd carriage way.

“The impossible Port Harcourt -Aba road, 43 kilometres, and government has completed fully 1 carriage. 15 minutes from Aba, you will be in Port Hacourt. And I know very well that a lot of Aba people do business in Onne Port Complex.

“Let me announce again, that the 15 kilometres of the single carriage way of the double carriage way is fully completed, which means you can well do your businesses, taking off from Aba, and in 30 minutes you are at Onne Port.”

Umahi also commended the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti for his commitment to the infrastructural development of his state.

The statement quoted him as saying, “I commend your Governor very highly, I have listened to his developmental plans, and I know your Governor before now, he is a sound economist and very experienced personality. I have no doubt that through him, Aba has recovered its lost glory.”

Earlier In his address of welcome, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti expressed gratitude to the President for the unprecedented support received by the States of South East, especially in the “transformation of economic enablers necessary to stimulate economic growth and sustainability.”

He said, “I would like to thank the Federal Government for its extensive support in the restoration of Aba’s advantage as a commercial and industrial community, especially with the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of long-abandoned federal highways passing through and leading into the city.

“It is to the eternal credit of the present federal administration that Aba now welcomes hundreds of thousands of customers each week from Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State following the reconstruction of parts of the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway from Alaoji.

“ Businesses in Aba are also experiencing a surge in patronage from our brothers and sisters in Ikot Ekpene, Uyo, Calabar and other parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States who now access the city with little hassle following the rehabilitation of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene federal highway”.

He stated that Aba is a symbol of the resilient spirit and entrepreneurial energy of South East and said that his administration was committed to investing in projects that would build the destiny of the people of Abia State.

Otti expressed hope that the State would continue to enjoy the goodwill and support of the federal government as he works to address the socio-economic challenges facing the people of his State.

According to the statement, roads commissioned by the President included: Reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku, Ndoki, Ajiwe,Umuatako, Gabriel Nwosu, Nkoro and people’s roads.