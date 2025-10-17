How poverty aids suicide in Nigeria — Psychiatrist

By Cynthia Alo

A UK-based psychiatrist and university don, Professor Olufemi Oluwatayo, has linked the rising cases of suicide in Nigeria to the worsening poverty level across the country, stressing that economic hardship remains one of the major triggers of depression and hopelessness among citizens.

Oluwatayo, who spoke on Friday at the Mental Health Summit 3.0 organised by Vanguard Media Limited, lamented that the socio-economic realities confronting Nigerians have made many resort to suicide as an escape from unending frustration.

Speaking, Oluwatayo noted that prevention of suicide must be addressed on multiple levels – individual, societal, and governmental for meaningful impact to be achieved.

“We have to be honest with ourselves; government is very important in everything we do. As individuals, we are really trying our best, but we need the government to lead the way and do the right things,” he said.

He commended ongoing legislative efforts aimed at repealing the outdated law that criminalises attempted suicide, describing the law as archaic and unacceptable in 2025.

“That law dates back to 1962. We now understand that suicide is a result of many social and psychological challenges, not a crime. It should not be criminalised,” Oluwatayo stated.

Highlighting the connection between poverty and mental health, he said economic hardship has become a major factor driving suicide in the country.

“Managing the economy well so that people can have money in their pockets is one of the strongest forms of suicide prevention. Poverty is a huge problem when it comes to suicide,” he noted.

Oluwatayo also called for government policies to control access to common means of suicide, citing examples from other countries that have restricted access to poisonous substances and harmful tools.

“We need to put policies in place to reduce access to means of suicide. There was a time Sniper was common, but now we hear less of it. That shows policy works,” he added.

He further urged Nigerians to cultivate healthy lifestyles rest, exercise, and avoidance of harmful habits while encouraging society at large to build supportive networks that foster empathy and mental wellbeing.

“Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility. We must support each other and pay attention to warning signs. It’s not just a medical issue; it’s a societal issue,” he said.

Oluwatayo also expressed concern over the rising rate of substance abuse among youths, warning that drug misuse has become a silent epidemic feeding into the larger suicide crisis.

“Our youths are having easy access to drugs online, and that’s dangerous. The government must move prevention into the public health space and equip our communities to respond,” he concluded.