How Nigeria, UK can lead in digital transformation, global cooperation – N-BA

N-BA Past Vice President, Carolyn Hall; President Sola Oyetayo, Wife of the Patron, Mrs. Anyaoku; Patron Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Vice Patron Phil Hall OBE; Past President, Abimbola Okoya; Mayor of Barking & Dagenham, Princess Opeyemi Bright at the event.

By Henry Obetta

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) recently hosted a grand celebration in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary in London, bringing together leaders, partners, and distinguished guests from both nations to honour the enduring friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The event, held in an atmosphere of cultural pride and diplomatic fellowship, reflected the Association’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through dialogue, collaboration, and shared values.

Delivering the welcome address, the President of the Association, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, described the day as a celebration of resilience, unity, and progress.

“This marks 65 years of sovereignty, a journey shaped by resilience, fortitude and remarkable progress. We’re not only commemorating our nation’s independence but also celebrating the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom – a relationship built on shared values and mutual respect”, he said.

Oyetayo highlighted the significance of people-to-people ties, noting that Nigerians in the diaspora continue to serve as living bridges between both nations.

“From the bustling markets to innovative tech hubs and creative industries, Nigeria is evolving into a powerhouse of creativity and influence. “Together, Nigeria and the UK can lead in digital transformation, trade, and global cooperation. Our youthful energy meets Britain’s advanced research – and through collaboration, we can shape a shared future.

“This relationship must never be a boundary but a bridge,” concluded N-BA President.

“A bridge to prosperity, innovation and peace – where both Nigeria and the UK thrive, side by side.”

In his remarks, the N-BA Patron and former Commonwealth Scribe, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, reaffirmed the historical depth and unique character of Nigeria-UK relations.

“Relations between Great Britain and Nigeria are special on two levels – at the governmental and at the non-governmental,” he noted. “At the people’s level, we have even warmer and more cordial relations. The N-BA has played a vital role in sustaining and expanding this relationship across education, health, and professional collaboration.”

Anyaoku, recalled attending Nigeria’s first independence celebration at the Royal Festival Hall in 1960, commended the Association for fostering friendship and exchange for over five decades. “The Nigeria-Britain Association is determined to sustain and expand this relationship between our two countries, proposing a toast to the continued warm and productive relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom”, he noted.

Representing the Nigeria High Commission in the UK, Ambassador Eche Abu, praised the N-BA’s longstanding role in strengthening bilateral ties. “For more than five decades, the Nigeria-Britain Association has been at the heart of this friendship – creating spaces where people come together, where ideas are shared, and where futures are shaped.

At 65, Nigeria stands proud of its journey, and with partners like the N-BA, we can look forward with confidence to an even greater tomorrow.”

The Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Princess Opeyemi Bright, lauded the contributions of Nigerians in the UK and encouraged the younger generation to keep striving for excellence.

“As a proud Nigerian and Mayor, I’m deeply moved to be among trailblasers and community leaders,” she said. “Tonight, we celebrate not just independence, but the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora. Let us continue to support one another, inspire the next generation, and build partnerships that unite our nations.”

Also speaking, Ms. Ukume Tsumba, who represented Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), commended the Association’s contributions to diaspora engagement.

“The N-BA continues to build strong ties between Nigeria, Britain and the Commonwealth,” she said. “Your work demonstrates patriotism and partnership, harnessing the strength of our diaspora for national progress and shared prosperity.”

Corporate partners of the Association, including Fidbank UK Limited, Dangote Industries Limited, Air Peace Limited, and BK90 Restaurant & Lounge, were present to reaffirm their support for Nigeria-UK economic and cultural relations.

The MD/CEO of Fidbank UK Limited, Mr. Johnson Ememandu, pledged the bank’s commitment to redefining trade and financial cooperation. “We will redefine the concept of service and trade, building on the enduring legacies between Nigeria and Britain,” he said. “Through trade finance, corporate and personal banking, we will continue to support small and medium industries in both countries.”

Representing Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Radha applauded the resilience of Nigerians and the vision of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. “Despite challenges, Nigerians remain positive and focused,” he said. “The success of the Dangote Refinery – the world’s largest single-train refinery is proof that Nigeria can achieve great feats and contribute to global development.”

Ms. Chika Abi, representing Air Peace Limited’s Executive Director, Nnenna Onyema, underscored the airline’s mission of bridging continents through air connectivity. “Air Peace stands as a symbol of resilience and excellence in African aviation,” she said. “Our expansion into international destinations, including London, represents more than just flights – it’s a bridge linking families, businesses and opportunities.”

Mr. Kunle Ologun, CEO of BK90 Restaurant and Lounge, described the restaurant as “the best Abula spot in Europe,” emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting Nigerian cuisine globally.“Our food is a reflection of our heritage, and we’re proud to showcase Nigerian flavours in the UK,” he remarked.

The evening featured inspiring speeches, cultural performances, and networking among distinguished guests, including leaders from the business, diplomatic and creative sectors.