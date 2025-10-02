How Nigeria can become global auto manufacturing hub – Shittu

From left: Saheed Shittu, Finance Director, Lanre Shittu Motors, Oscar Yu, General Manager JAC International, Taiwo Shittu, MD, Lanre Shittu Motors during the visit of JAC team to Lanre Shittu Motors JAC assembly plant in Lagos recently.

By Theodore Opara

Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM), Mr. Taiwo Shittu, has declared that Nigeria has the potential to become a globally recognized automotive manufacturing hub if supported by the right partnerships and enabling policies.

He made the statement during a recent visit by the General Manager of JAC Motors, Mr. Oscar Yu, to LSM’s assembly plant in Lagos.

The Managing Director received the JAC boss along with the LSM Executive Director of Finance, Mr. Saheed Shittu.

The high-level visit underscored the deepening collaboration between LSM and JAC, one of China’s leading automotive brands, and marked a significant step forward in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s local auto industry.

“We can put Nigeria on the global automotive map,” said Mr. Shittu. “With the kind of commitment we’re seeing from JAC and the right support from government, we are ready to build a world-class auto manufacturing ecosystem right here in Lagos.”

JAC and LSM have maintained a strong business relationship for over a decade, but this latest engagement signals a move toward greater industrial integration, local content development, and regional expansion.

Yu, impressed by LSM’s facilities and Nigeria’s industrial potential, expressed regrets at not visiting sooner.

“Nigeria has over 200 million people, a young workforce, and strategic location. What’s missing is a unified strategy to grow the local industry,” said Yu.

“China once faced similar challenges. We banned second-hand imports, invested in local capacity, and today we’re a global player. Nigeria can walk that same path.”

Shittu echoed these sentiments, stating that LSM and JAC are aligned in their vision for long-term growth and regional impact.

“This partnership is about more than vehicles. It’s about building people, creating jobs, and transforming Nigeria into a hub for West Africa,” he said.

One of the key themes during the visit was the urgent need to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported used vehicles, which both parties say is a major barrier to industrial progress.

“You can’t build a sustainable auto industry when the market is flooded with unregulated second-hand vehicles,” Yu said.

Shittu called on the government to enact policies that protect and promote local assembly, adding that countries that successfully built strong auto sectors did so through strategic policy decisions.

“If we are serious about industrialization, then policy must back local producers. We are not asking for protectionism we are asking for a fair playing field,” he emphasized.

According to Mr. Saheed Shittu, Executive Director, Finance at LSM, the company’s ambition goes beyond just assembling cars for Nigeria.

“JAC sees Lagos as the gateway to West Africa, and LSM is positioned to drive that expansion,” he said.

“The next five years will be about scaling production, increasing our workforce, and becoming a major player across the continent.”

JAC has pledged to support LSM with technical assistance, staff training, and potential credit facilities to grow its assembly capacity and service network.

While both companies reaffirmed their commitment to industrial growth, the LSM Managing Director stressed that government support remains critical to achieving lasting success.

“If government comes to the table with infrastructure, clear regulations, and the right incentives, we’ll bring in the investment, skills, and global partnerships,” Mr. Shittu said.

“The private sector is ready. Our partners are ready. Nigeria must now show it is ready too.”

The visit from JAC’s top executive marks a pivotal moment in LSM’s drive to position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global automotive space.

“This is our moment,” Taiwo Shittu said. “Let’s seize it and build something the world will recognise.”