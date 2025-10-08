How Navy rescued 17 kidnapped passengers in Calabar waterway operation

…says DSS, DIA provided vital intelligence support

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory has rescued 17 passengers abducted by sea pirates along the Calabar–Oron waterway in Cross River State.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Commander Sulaiman Bala, on behalf of the Commander of NNS Victory, the victims were kidnapped on September 25, 2025, while travelling from Calabar to Oron aboard a Sea Express boat.

Bala said the rescue operation, conducted on Monday, October 6, 2025, followed days of sustained surveillance and coordinated efforts by multiple naval formations.

“Following the incident, gallant personnel of NNS Victory, with support from Forward Operating Base Ibaka, launched a series of operations, including the blockade of creeks leading to the kidnappers’ camp,” the statement read.

He explained that aerial surveillance carried out by the Nigerian Navy Air Arm under the coordination of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command and the direction of the Chief of Naval Staff was instrumental in tracking the criminals’ movements.

“The success of the mission was further aided by credible intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

“These efforts effectively cut off the kidnappers’ logistics supply, compelling them to accept negotiations with the Office of the National Security Adviser for the safe release of the victims to the Nigerian Navy,” Bala added.

Upon their rescue, the 17 passengers were taken to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar for medical evaluation before being handed over to the management of Sea Express Transit Limited for onward reunion with their families.

Bala assured that the Navy would not relent in its efforts to secure the waterways and protect law-abiding citizens.

“The Nigerian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime safety and security. Operations to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” he stated.