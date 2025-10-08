How joint security operation ended 11-day Calabar–Oron hostage ordeal

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – At least seventeen passengers who were abducted eleven days ago along the Calabar–Oron waterways have been rescued following a coordinated operation involving the Cross River State Government, security agencies, and local vigilante groups.

The rescue, confirmed in a statement signed by Mr. Bassey Asuquo, spokesperson for the Cross River State Government, said the victims were freed after sustained intelligence gathering and joint surveillance operations that lasted several days.

They are currently receiving medical treatment and psychological support at a government-owned facility in Calabar.

Preliminary reports revealed that the victims were among about thirty passengers aboard a Sea Express Limited boat travelling from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron, Akwa Ibom State, when gunmen attacked mid-sea penultimate Thursday.

The assailants reportedly diverted the vessel to a creek community before abducting several passengers.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information commended the State Security Adviser’s Office, the Nigerian Navy, and the Marine Police Unit for their resilience and tactical precision during the operation.

“This coordinated intervention demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the state government under His Excellency, Governor Bassey Otu, to the safety and security of all residents and travellers within our territorial boundaries,” the statement read.

The Commissioner explained that the operation was carried out by a combined team of naval officers, local trackers, and anti-piracy units. He added that the rescue was achieved without payment of ransom, underscoring the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing in the state.

Receiving the rescued passengers in Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to secure the waterways and protect all lawful residents and visitors.

“Our waterways are critical to trade and tourism. We will not allow criminals to disrupt peace or threaten the lives of any law-abiding citizens. This rescue sends a strong message that Cross River will not be a safe haven for criminal elements,” he said.

The governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Ministry of Health to provide full rehabilitation and reintegration support for the rescued passengers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy Base, NNS Victory, Calabar, has intensified routine patrols and established additional surveillance checkpoints along the waterways linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Authorities warned that any attempt to undermine maritime security within the state’s territory would be met with decisive action.

Public reaction to the rescue has been largely positive. Residents and travellers have commended the government’s prompt response, while maritime transport operators expressed renewed confidence in the safety of the Calabar–Oron route and urged authorities to sustain the security momentum.

The incident highlights continuing efforts by security agencies to combat piracy and related crimes along Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways, a vital corridor for trade and inter-state travel in the Gulf of Guinea region.