How Gov Mutfwang is healing Plateau’s wounds — Govt

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Innocent Anaba

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has continued to earn widespread commendation for his inclusive and reconciliatory style of leadership, which the state government says is helping to heal old wounds and rebuild trust among the diverse ethnic and religious communities across the state.



In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the government said Governor Mutfwang’s deliberate approach to governance has been instrumental in fostering peace, unity, and development in a state long divided by ethnic, political, and religious tensions.



Bere noted that since assuming office, Governor Mutfwang has made unity the cornerstone of his administration, translating his campaign promise of inclusivity into concrete action.



“From the onset of his campaign, Mutfwang made unity the core of his political philosophy. His oft-quoted message — ‘I don’t care what tribe you belong to; as far as you live on the Plateau and love the Plateau, you are my brother, you are my sister’ — has become a rallying cry for reconciliation,” Bere said.



He explained that the governor’s appointments and cabinet composition reflect the diversity of the state, with Muslims, Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, and Middle Belt representatives included, demonstrating fairness and balance.



According to Bere, Mutfwang’s development agenda has been guided by equity, with projects sited across all senatorial zones, including communities that gave him little electoral support. “Roads such as Masalacin Juma’a–Chobe, Zololo Junction, and Yan Tailer–Yan Shanu Market have been rehabilitated, bringing relief to long-neglected communities,” he stated.



The spokesman added that Governor Mutfwang’s bridge-building extends beyond infrastructure to human relationships. He has engaged former governors, legislators, religious leaders, and traditional rulers in continuous dialogue on peace and security.



“For the first time in over a decade, the Muslim community hosted the Maulud celebration at the government-owned Rwang Pam Township Stadium — a gesture that symbolises renewed trust. The governor also approved the renovation of the Jos Central Mosque, sponsored over 500 pilgrims for Hajj, and hosted Muslim faithful during Sallah,” Bere said.



On the Christian front, Bere added that the administration organised the Plateau State Unity Carol and Praise Festival, which brought together former Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, along with thousands of worshippers, in what many described as a historic moment of unity.



To institutionalise peace and reconciliation, Mutfwang established the Plateau State Inter-Religious Advisory Council and inaugurated a Resettlement Committee for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), some of whom have been away from their ancestral homes for nearly two decades. He also set up a fact-finding committee on violent attacks as part of his long-term peace strategy.