How Delta contributes to Nigeria’s oil production growth – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the state continues to play a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding Nigeria’s oil production through peace-building, local participation, and environmental accountability initiatives aimed at stabilising the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the 2025 International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology, organised by the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, and held in Abuja, Oborevwori noted that Delta’s reforms in governance and host community relations have fostered a more secure and productive environment for oil and gas operations.

Receiving an Award of Excellence in Leadership from PTI, the governor described the recognition as a tribute to the collective efforts and resilience of the people of Delta State, whose land and waters have sustained Nigeria’s energy wealth for decades.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Erijo, Oborevwori said:

“We have prioritised peace and security as the foundation for investment and growth. Through inclusive engagement with community leaders and industry operators, we have fostered a more stable operating environment. This is not just good politics; it is sound economics.”

He explained that his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Reforms for Institutional Strength, and Enhanced Peace and Security — was designed to end decades of imbalance between resource exploitation and community well-being in the Niger Delta.

Beyond peace-building, the governor said his administration is promoting local content participation in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and empowering Deltans through training and collaboration with PTI to ensure they benefit directly from the oil and gas value chain.

“We are ensuring that Deltans are not bystanders but participants and beneficiaries of the oil and gas sector,” Oborevwori stated. “By promoting local content and preparing our people through institutions like PTI, we are positioning them to seize emerging opportunities.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, noted that Nigeria’s vast oil and gas resources present an opportunity for sustainable socio-economic growth, but urged greater focus on implementation of existing reforms.

He said that while the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provides a solid legal and regulatory framework, challenges persist in refinery utilisation, workforce capacity, technology transfer, and community obligations.

“The reality is that while the legal framework is in place, much remains to be done. The Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) regime under the PIA, for instance, is not yet fully operational, and the upstream regulator has had to intervene to enforce compliance,” he added.

Dr. Obi called on PTI and other industry stakeholders to leverage the PIA’s emphasis on local content and workforce development to drive transformation in the energy sector.

He said the government expects that within the next three years, at least 70 percent of PTI graduates will secure industry placements or establish start-ups, thereby increasing indigenous participation in the petroleum industry.

Earlier, the Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr. Samuel Onoji, emphasised the importance of Africa’s hydrocarbon resources to the continent’s economic development and energy security.

“Africa’s energy sector remains vital to its economic growth and development. However, it faces significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient investment, and widespread energy poverty,” he said.

“As we navigate the complexities of energy transition, climate imperatives, and sustainable development, the balance between growth, environmental stewardship, and governance has never been more pertinent.”