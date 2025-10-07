How Bullion Records broke into Nigeria’s top 3

The Nigerian music industry continues to dominate Africa and the global stage, powered by some of the most influential record labels on the continent.

For years, names like Mavin Records, YBNL Nation, Chocolate City, DMW (Davido Music Worldwide), and Spaceship Records have been at the forefront of shaping Afrobeats and nurturing international stars.

From 2023 to 2025, however, a new force has joined the league of top record labels in Nigeria—Bullion Records, under its visionary CEO, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

Founded to empower Nigerian youths through music and creativity, Bullion Records has quickly become a rising giant in the entertainment industry. The label has made headlines with groundbreaking signings, music tours across Africa and Europe, and chart-topping releases.

Speaking about the label’s ambition, Ambassador Ajadi noted that Bullion Records was built to “create a platform where young Nigerian talents can thrive, compete globally, and contribute meaningfully to the creative economy.”

Bullion Records’ Impact

In just a few years (2023–2025), the label has:

Signed promising Afrobeats artists who are gaining recognition both locally and internationally.

Supported music tours across the UK, Germany, South Africa, Kenya, and Mozambique, showcasing Nigerian sound to the world.

Invested heavily in music production, media promotion, and artist development, positioning itself as a serious competitor to established record labels.

Rising Among Nigeria’s Best

Industry observers have now started listing Bullion Records among the top record labels in Nigeria, alongside Mavin, and YBNL. This recognition reflects the label’s dedication to professionalism, talent management, and international collaborations.

About Bullion Records

Bullion Records is a UK-Nigerian-owned entertainment company founded by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo. The label is committed to discovering, nurturing, and promoting young music talents, contributing to Nigeria’s global music dominance.

As the Nigerian music industry continues to grow, Bullion Records has positioned itself as one of the most promising and impactful record labels in Nigeria—ready to take African sound to the world stage.