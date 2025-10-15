How birthday visit ended in tragedy for Oghenekaro, a young father in Warri

•‘He just went to visit a friend’

By Emmanuel Elebeke

By all accounts, Ugochukwu Oghenekaro, was a peaceful man, a devoted husband, a loving father of two, and a soon-to-be dad again.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, what should have been a joyful day spent with family, turned into a heartbreaking tragedy that his wife, children, and loved ones may never recover from.

That day, Oghenekaro, 36, a graduate of Computer Engineering, had visited a sister at a nearby suburb, in Warri, to celebrate his niece’s birthday with his elder sister, Joy.

“He was full of life,” Joy recalls. “He played with the kids from 10am. to 6pm.; helped us set up the cake table, in his usual cheerful self. He also bought fuel when our generator ran out of fuel.”

After the celebration, he left in company of two close friends, Peace and Elohor, planning to return home. But before heading back, they decided to quickly stop by and check on a friend who lives in a nearby estate.

As they approached the estate gate, there was a minor traffic hold-up. Two vehicles were ahead of them. Like others, Oghenekaro waited patiently. After the estate security gave clearance to the cars in front, he followed suit, unaware that his simple act of compliance would soon be twisted into a deadly confrontation.

Just inside the gate, a soldier stationed nearby flagged him down. “Why are you driving in?” the soldier barked. Oghenekaro, surprised but respectfully explained that the estate security had already conducted checks and waved them through. But instead of listening, the soldier struck him a harsh slaps across the face.

Shocked, Oghenekaro stepped out of his vehicle navy blue honda, he didn’t fight back. He only asked, “Why did you slap me?” He had already reversed as instructed and called the friend they came to visit, who confirmed he was on his way out to meet them.

But before things could be resolved, another soldier who had been observing from the sidelines ran toward Oghenekaro with a dagger and, in front of his terrified friends, stabbed him on the hand and stomach and his intestines gushed out.

Peace and Eloho rushed to hold him as he collapsed, soaked in blood, while the assailant took to his heal. Peace pursued him and managed to remove his name tag bearing, “Sefiu,” before he rushed back to dying Oghenekaro, who was in pool of his blood.

They sped to a nearby Navy hospital, trying to keep him conscious.

On the way, the friend they had come to see finally arrived and identified Oghenekaro as his guest, and asked the soldiers why they didn’t let them in.

At the hospital, doctors could only confirm the worst: Oghenekaro was dead.

He left behind two young children and a wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child. “He was the bread winner and everything to us,” his wife said in tears. “How do I tell our children that their father is gone? So, my husband will not be alive to see our new baby? How do I raise the children alone?”

His only ‘offence’ was following cars into an estate after being cleared by security, something many Nigerians do daily.

Friends and family are now demanding answers and justice. “We can’t just move on like this. He was a good man. He didn’t deserve to die this way,” Peace said.

As the community mourns the loss of a man known for his humility, there is outcry for the Nigerian military to investigate the actions of the soldiers involved and ensure justice is served.