How Army’s prompt response restored normalcy in Borno community – Ndume

By John Alechenu

A former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) has commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, for their prompt response to distress calls by residents of Kirawa community, in Borno state.

Ndume who represents Borno South, in the Senate said the Army was able to push back rampaging Boko Haram insurgents who had taken over the community which forced residents to flee to Cameroon.

According to him, the insurgents had burnt down the palace of the district head, a military barracks and several homes during the attack.

In a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday, Ndume expressed delight that the Army displayed courage and professionalism through the use of reinforcements and successfully retaking the community.

He said the military was able to clear the area and rebuild public trust which has encouraged most of the residents to return home and rebuild their lives.

The federal lawmaker commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt- General Olufemi Oluyede, for their prompt response, particularly the deployment of 153 Task Force Battalion to the community.

Ndume noted that the quick intervention by the military not only reduced the impact of the damage, but also restored public confidence.

He appealed to the military high command to maintain a permanent base in the community to sustain the peace in the community which is strategically located in the boarder between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, enjoined the Nigerian military to liaise with its Cameroonian counterpart to properly police border towns.

Ndume said, “ The courage displayed by our military and their resilience remain laudable.

I have always acknowledged the fact that our military is overstretched and I am impressed with their successes in the face of obvious challenges.

” I sympathize with the people of Kirawa who are at the receiving end of the insurgents. My appeal to them is to always remain vigilant and be willing to share useful information with the military to secure their community.”

The lawmaker equally applauded the Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his efforts in resettling the people and encouraging them to be resilient, further commended .

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing more than passing interest in the restoring peace to the North east states in the country.

“Security of lives and property is the first and paramount responsibility of any government. The presentation administration has not failed in fulfilling this constitutional mandate to Nigerians.” He added.