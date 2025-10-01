How Aproko Doctor and Emernplus are changing the Malaria awareness narrative

LAGOS — In a bold move to tackle one of Nigeria’s deadliest public health challenges, Nkoyo Pharma’s anti-malaria brand, Malanter, has launched a nationwide awareness drive in partnership with Lagos-based marketing agency Emernplus and brand ambassador, award-winning health advocate Aproko Doctor (Dr. Chinonso Egemba).

The initiative, described by organizers as “more than a campaign,” aims to shift the national conversation on malaria prevention and treatment through a mix of digital outreach, community engagement, and grassroots mobilization.

Speaking on the project, Chief Marketing Officer of Emernplus, Chukwuemeka Awere, said the partnership demonstrates the agency’s commitment to using marketing as a tool for social good.

“This partnership with Malanter and Aproko Doctor is more than a campaign—it’s a call to action. Our goal is to use influence and creativity to inspire Nigerians to take malaria prevention seriously,” Awere stated.

Aproko Doctor, who commands a vast online following for his health advocacy, expressed pride in using his platform to save lives.

“This campaign gives us the opportunity to share life-saving information in ways people can truly understand and act upon,” he said.

According to the organisers, the Malanter x Aproko Doctor awareness drive will roll out nationwide, blending digital campaigns with physical outreach programmes and partnerships with health advocates. The initiative is projected to reach millions with practical prevention tips while promoting timely access to affordable malaria treatment.

Malanter, produced by Nkoyo Pharma, offers a range of anti-malaria medicines for adults and children. The company pledged to continue innovating and improving accessibility in its fight against malaria.

With malaria remaining a leading cause of illness and death in Nigeria, stakeholders say the campaign represents a timely push to empower individuals and communities with knowledge, tools, and treatment options.