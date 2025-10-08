How Ajimovoix Drums turned his journey from Ikorodu into global inspiration with self diary

The global music spotlight once again turns to Nigeria as multi-talented artist and producer Ajimovoix Drums — born Oguntade Adewale Damola — releases his highly anticipated extended play, Self Diary, a deeply personal project that captures his journey of ambition, faith, and triumph.

Clocking in at just over seven minutes, the four-track EP is more than a collection of songs; it is a declaration of purpose — a reflection of Ajimovoix’s evolution from beatmaker to storyteller. Each track distills a lifetime of lessons and emotions into a seamless, soul-stirring experience that blurs the line between rhythm and reflection.

“This project is my truth, my testimony,” Ajimovoix said. “It’s not just about sound; it’s about soul. Every note carries a piece of my story — my doubts, my prayers, my perseverance, my fire. I wanted the world to feel the heartbeat behind the name.”

A Fusion of Spirit and Sound

Featuring singer Ajesings, Self Diary showcases a harmonious blend of Ajimovoix’s percussive mastery and Ajesings’ soulful vocals. The collaboration results in an emotionally charged dialogue between passion and persistence — a sonic narrative that resonates deeply with listeners.

The lead single, “OmoOlogo,” sets the tone for the EP’s message of resilience and faith. Already gaining traction across streaming platforms, the song serves as both an anthem and affirmation — proof that self-belief remains the foundation of success.

Rooted in Ikorodu, Resonating Worldwide

Ajimovoix’s sound remains firmly rooted in his origin — Ikorodu Itunmoja, Lagos — the community that shaped his creativity and character.

“Ikorodu is where I learned to survive,” he explained. “It’s where I realized creativity isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity. The streets taught me rhythm; the struggle taught me melody. Everything I am, I owe to where I come from.”

That grounding fuels the authenticity of Self Diary — Afrobeat from the soil, refined for the global stage. Ajimovoix channels his roots into rhythms that speak to the world, transforming local energy into global resonance.

The Sound of Authenticity

In an era where originality defines success, Self Diary stands as a masterclass in vulnerability and innovation. The production blends Afro-percussion, street soul, and modern fusion — echoing the fearless experimentation seen in landmark projects like Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak, Jay-Z’s 4:44, and Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall.

Yet, Ajimovoix’s artistry remains uniquely his own — bold, unfiltered, and unmistakably African. It is the sound of evolution, a statement of identity, and a testament to the power of authenticity.

A Legacy in Motion

From his early beginnings as a grassroots producer to his emergence as a global creative force, Ajimovoix Drums continues to redefine the boundaries of Afrobeat and sound design.

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “My story is far from over, but this is where I show the world who I really am.”

He added that the EP is available in all major streaming platforms

With Self Diary, Ajimovoix offers not just music, but a mirror into his soul — a reflection of resilience, faith, and legacy in motion.