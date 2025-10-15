How AI can benefit Africa – Ogunsola

…As Open AI starts Academy Africa at UNILAG

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has said only equitable partnerships between Africans and others can make Artificial Intelligence, AI, benefit the continent.

She stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2025 International Week of the university in Akaka, Lagos.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Equitable partnerships and the future of AI in Africa”.

This is just as the world renowned body, OpenAI, has announced the setting up of its first Open Academy Africa in UNILAG.

The announcement was made by Emmanuel Lubanzadio, the Africa Lead at OpenAI.

“AI is not the future, it is the present and those partnering with Africa on the issue must do so with the open mind that they are coming to work with people who would be co-creators with them. Equity is very important. Africans know what are peculiar to their continent and people and the future of AI in African cannot be built without the inputs of Africans,” she said.

Ogunsola also emphasized the importance of considering the ethical implications of AI.

The VC also disclosed that UNILAG has drawn over $28 million in research funds from international partners.

She commended the great strides being made by Nigerian youths and students in AI and other spheres, adding that 339 students from 24 universities recently participated in an innovation challenge and that they came up with interesting innovations.

The winners of the innovation challenge were recognized and presented with their cash prizes at the event.

Pharmaco from UNILAG came first, Medpatch from Thomas Adewumi University, came second and Emergibridge came third.

Lubanzadio, while announcing the choice of UNILAG as the host of the first African academy of the body, described UNILAG as a pace setter.

He added that over 500 million people worldwide use ChatGPT weekly across the world.

Goodwill messages were sent by the Minister of Communication, Dr Bosun Tijanj, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa among others.

Giving the vote of thanks, the Director, International Relations, Partnership and Prospects, Prof. Ismail Ibraheem, noted that UNILAG is always ready to expand its scope of partnership and relationship with other universities globally.

He appreciated representatives of universities from Europe, America, Africa, Asia among others who were in attendance.