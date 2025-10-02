Housing ministry goes digital, says paper memos no longer accepted

: Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced that it has stopped accepting paper memos, saying it only receives memos via the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS).

The ministry notified its internal and external stakeholders in a statement signed by Mr Badamasi Haiba, Director, Information and Public Relations, in Abuja on Thursday.

Haiba said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, made the announcement, saying that the move followed the launch of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS) in the ministry.

“With the ECMS now in place, it is expected to facilitate the routine office operations in the ministry, facilitate faster decision-making and timely access to relevant content.

“It will enhance information accessibility, enable document tracking, ensure compliance with audit trails, and provide secure, remote access to documents”.

Dr Marcus Amiolemen,‎ the Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, said that staff members of the ministry have undergone training on the use of the ECMS.

Amiolemen said this was aimed at improving service delivery and operational efficiency across all departments.

“‎The ministry’s official ECMS email addresses for formal correspondences are: Office of the ‎Honourable Minister, Housing and Urban Development – [email protected]

“Office of the Honourable Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development – [email protected].

‎”Office of the Permanent Secretary – [email protected].”

He said that the ‎official launch of the ECMS in the ministry marked a significant step in its digital transformation.

Vanguard News