Housing deficit: Lagos delivered 10,000 homes in 6yrs – Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, disclosed that his administration has provided over 10,000 affordable home units within six years to residents as part of measures to bridge the 17 million housing deficit in the State.

Sanwo-Olu, added that additional housing projects would be ready for the public in no distance future.

The Governor made the remarks on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the newly completed 420 LagosHOMS Badagry Phase I housing estate, which he described as a bold step toward actualizing his administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable shelter for all residents.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, attended by dignitaries, members of the Sate Executive Council, traditional leaders, All Progressives Congress, APC chieftains and faithful, market and community leaders, among others at the ancient, historic coastal town, the governor announced that the new estate, renamed after an illustrious son of the town and former Lagos State Head of Service, HoS, late Sunny Ajose, marks the 24th estate delivered by his administration so far.

Sanwo-Olu, added that the project has directly and indirectly created over 1,300 jobs during construction.

The governor also performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the phase II of the project which he said would “dramatically change Badagry’s skyline with seven-storey high-rise buildings.”

Sanwo-Olu, said the expansion was designed to maximize land use, accommodate more families, and attract investors to Badagry, which he described as “a rising hotspot for eco-tourism, culture, and commerce.”

According to him, “This event is more than just the commissioning of buildings; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the welfare of every Lagosian. We were here in Badagry about a month ago to inaugurate an iconic road projects. The true measure of our progress will always be the wellbeing of our people.”

Sanwo-Olu revealed that 20 per cent of the completed homes would be allocated to members of the Medical Guild, Nigerian Union of Teachers (Lagos chapter), and other organized unions, while public servants would enjoy price rebates as recognition for their dedication to service.

“We are also introducing new financing models to make home ownership easier. To enhance affordability, the government will subsidize the selling prices of these housing units,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, assured that the state remains in active partnership with financial institutions and private developers to accelerate delivery of affordable homes under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

Highlighting his administration’s strides in infrastructure and social investment, the governor said “the Badagry housing project stands as a symbol of continuity,” having been inherited and revitalized from a previous administration.

“From roads and hospitals to schools and urban renewal, every corner of Lagos is witnessing transformation. Badagry is now better connected through the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, opening up new economic opportunities,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The new estate, he explained, is equipped with paved roads, a water treatment plant, efficient drainage, electrification network, sewage system, parking facilities, and perimeter security fencing—all designed to promote modern urban living.

“Together, these projects reaffirm the state’s commitment to bridging the housing deficit and promoting inclusive development across its five divisions,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed plans to integrate renewable energy solutions into Lagos housing estates through collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, powering sewage plants and streetlights with solar energy.

He therefore, urged new homeowners to maintain their environment responsibly and uphold the state’s vision of sustainable communities.

“Owning a home comes with responsibility. Please take pride in your estate, keep it clean, maintain the facilities, and protect its value,” Sanwo-Olu advised.

The governor also commended the Ministry of Housing, contractors, and residents of Badagry for their support and patience during the project’s execution, describing the initiative as “a living proof that effective governance can truly transform lives, with assurance that interested subscribers would be given allocation.”

Commissioner for Hoysing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, popularly called MAF, in his address, stated; “The project commenced in the year 2013 by the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) and was later transferred to the Ministry of Housing for completion in the Year 2017.

“The present administration under Sanwo-Olu directed that the project should be resuscitated and that the Ministry must ensure its completion. “

“We are happy to carry out your vision of not living this project the way you met it sir.

MAF noted that 420 modern home units, was a bold testament to Sanwo-Olu’s vision and the expected deliverables of his administration in realization of the goals set out under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda.

The Ajara housing scheme comprises of phase I & II and is situated on a land area of 18.9 hectares. The phase one which is being commissioned comprises of 35 blocks of 12-in-1 residential buildings. Each building contains a combination of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom semi-furnished apartments with complimentary facilities such as a kitchen, kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, wardrobes.

The proposed second phase is being planned to consist of high-rise building on seven floors, with all modern amenities. This is to further maximize very limited land resources by expanding vertically to accommodate more housing units for the people of Lagos.

“As we commission LagosHoms Ajara today, let us celebrate not only a new housing estate but the opportunities it will bring, the lives it will touch, and the happier future it represents for generations to come. This is yet another chapter in Lagos State’s affordable housing success story.”