House of reps reaffirms commitment to passing child online protection bill

By Adeola Badru

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its commitment to passing the Child Online Access Protection Bill (HB 224), a proposed law designed to protect Nigerian children from harmful content and digital threats in an increasingly unsafe online environment.

Speaking at the weekend, during an advocacy meeting convened by the National Online Safety Coalition, the Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba, restated the National Assembly’s determination to prioritise the bill and ensure its timely passage.

“My committee is prepared to support and work closely with the Coalition and other stakeholders to accelerate the passage of this critical piece of legislation,” Osoba said.

The advocacy session brought together members of the Coalition, including representatives from Gatefield, CITAD, and Digicivic, in a coordinated effort to strengthen stakeholder engagement around the bill and highlight the urgent need for a legal framework to safeguard children in the digital space.

In her remarks, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, Shirley Ewang, pointed out the dangers of Nigeria’s largely unregulated digital landscape, which continued to expose minors to online exploitation, grooming, and harmful content.

“We are seeing at least five reported cases of online abuse involving children each week. This is a deeply concerning trend, and without legal safeguards, the risks will only grow,” Ewang noted.

She explained that the proposed legislation, among other provisions, aimed to enforce timely removal of harmful content, promote stronger accountability for digital platforms, and introduce clear mechanisms for prosecution and enforcement.

Data shared by the Coalition painted a worrying picture as over 50% of Nigerian children have encountered some form of online harm.

“Even more alarming is the fact that 70% of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in the country is distributed via social media and encrypted platforms, with 80% of this content remaining online for more than 48 hours after being flagged.”

“Despite these alarming statistics, enforcement mechanisms remain weak, and digital platforms are rarely held accountable,” she further stated.

In response to these escalating risks, the Coalition launched the #SaferInternetForNaijaKids campaign to raise public awareness and rally support for the bill.

The campaign, she said, has attracted over 2,000 petition signatures, signalling strong public demand for decisive government action.

She noted that the campaign outlines three key demands: “First, the Coalition is calling for the establishment of a robust regulatory framework that requires major technology platforms to improve their content moderation practices and ensure the swift removal of harmful material.”

“Second, it advocates for the integration of online safety education into Nigeria’s national school curriculum so that children are better equipped to recognise and respond to digital threats.”

“Third, the Coalition is urging the National Assembly to guarantee the comprehensive passage and effective implementation of the Child Online Access Protection Bill, ensuring it fulfils its role in protecting children and promoting accountability among online service providers.”

“With over 30 million Nigerian children now accessing the internet, the risks of exploitation, abuse, and manipulation by malicious actors are growing at an alarming rate.”

“Yet, only 1 in 10 cases of online child abuse currently leads to prosecution, leaving countless children vulnerable and without justice.”

“If enacted and effectively implemented, the Child Online Access Protection Bill will not only protect Nigerian children from the growing dangers online, but also secure the future of our nation by building a safer, more responsible digital ecosystem,” the coalition stated.