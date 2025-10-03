Host ccommunities charge corporate bodies on free healthcare 

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – HOST communities to Seadove Generale Surveillance Company Limited in Akwa Ibom state have urged other corporate bodies and investors operating in their locality to emulate Seadove’s free healthcare programme.

Over 900 persons including aged men and women received the free medical treatment for various ailments by team of health personnel drafted by Seadove, an engineering and security services provider in partnership with the Voice of Community and Environmental Rights Initiative.

The team of medical experts offered community education, medical examination, laboratory screening, treatment, eye care and surgeries to patients from the company’s five operating Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Onna, Eket, Eastern Obolo, Ibeno, and Mkpat-Enin.

Sharing his experience at the Base Abat Primary Health Centre, ONNA LGA venue for the health charity, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Kufre Abasi, a 60 year old farmer, described the programme as lifesaving.

Abasi said, ”This program for me is a lifesaver for most of us. I have been battling with high blood pressure over a period of five years now, and no money for proper medical attention. I strongly believe I will now be relieved after receiving medical advice, screening and treatment.”

Another patient, Mrs Mary Udom expressed delight at the medical education received during the program, saying she is now more knowledgeable on how to prevent manage her health and prevent diseases.

The company’s Executive Director, Business Development and Strategy Mr. Godwin Ekpo said “We owe a big responsibility to the communities where we operate and maintain an active Corperate Social Responsibility that delivers real impact.

”Our target for this three day program is 900 people, reaching 300 persons everyday. From the screening, we get the number of surgeries but our target is 40 minor surgeries during the outreach.”

”The turnout of patients is overwhelming, with people from some 38 communities across our five operating LGAs of Onna, Eket, Eastern Obolo, Ibeno, and Mkpat-Enin.

Chairman of Onna LG, Mr Kufre Umoren, represented by the Vice Chairman, Mrs Mfon Jeremiah, appreciated the company for the initiative which he noted was in line with the ARISE agenda of the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

Village Head of Ikot Ntuen community, Ette Idung Ubong Ekanem, called on “other companies operating in the area to emulate the Seadove company.”