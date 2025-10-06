Hope: ‘Witch child’ abandoned by parents, rescued by charity is now 12

Little Hope ‘discovered’ by Anja. DailyMail photo.

Nearly 10 ago, the heartbreaking image of a three-year-old starving little boy rescued by Anja of Land of Hope charity shocked the world. The boy, later named Hope, was branded a ‘witch child’ by parents and abandoned on the streets of Akwa Ibom.

When Anja found the him crouched by the end of a roadside, he weighed just 3.2kg.

Hope’s rescuer, Land of Hope founder, Anja Rinngren Loven, 47, said when she first saw the child, she thought he was too malnourished to be saved.

She explained: “When we got to this little boy, he was smelling of death. I thought he would die in my arms. We don’t know how he pulled through, but he did.”

But survive and thrive he did.

Hope and Anja, today. DailyMail photo.

Hope is deaf and communicates through writing but has big dreams for his future. He is referred to as ‘Little Picasso’ by his teachers at his orphanage, as he wants to have a career in the arts.

“He is now very independent, strong and intelligent – and has lots of friends. I am so proud he graduated [school] – and he was so full of pride too,” Anja said.

Professionals react

Speaking on witchcraft accusations, Leethan Bartholemow, of the International Network Against Witchcraft Accusations and Ritual Attacks, said: “It is much more of a problem then we recognise that it is.

“There is much more work that needs to be done.”

Also, Professor Charlotte Baker of Lancaster University said: “Abuse linked to faith or belief occurs across the United Kingdom.

“They often target children or vulnerable individuals and may result in physical, emotional, or psychological harm.

“These abuses include spirit possession, witchcraft, ritualistic abuse, and related harmful practices, which occur in many parts of the world today.

“These types of abuse are very difficult to detect and address. Efforts have gone into improving understanding among those who may come across victims of these abuses in their work.” DailyMail

