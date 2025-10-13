Hisbah arrests five over alleged illegal marriage in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested five youths for allegedly conducting an illegal marriage ceremony without parental consent.

The Deputy Commander General of the board, Dr Mujahideen Aminuddeen, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Kano on Monday.

He said those arrested included the groom, bride, and three others who acted as representatives and a witness.

The marriage was allegedly contracted with a dowry of ₦10,000, below the minimum threshold recognised in Islamic legal standards.

Aminuddeen said that the union violated Islamic and legal marital procedures, and the board had launched an investigation.

He appealed to parents to monitor their children’s social engagements and guide them in marriage matters. (NAN)