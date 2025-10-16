‘He’s in desperate need of media attention’ — Keyamo fires back at Orji Kalu

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has strongly condemned recent comments by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu alleging that pilots and cabin crew in Nigeria are involved in substance abuse.

Keyamo described the former Abia State governor’s statement as “reckless, baseless, and politically motivated,” accusing him of seeking “desperate media attention.”

In a detailed rebuttal titled “Leadership, Responsibility, and the Recklessness of Words — Setting the Record Straight on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s Aviation Allegations,” the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said the Senator’s comments were “dangerous and capable of sowing panic among the traveling public.”

“It is one thing to call for higher standards; it is another to make wild claims without a shred of evidence,” Moshood said.

He added that Kalu’s remarks undermined the credibility of the aviation sector and insulted thousands of professionals “who dedicate their lives daily to ensuring passenger safety.”

The Minister’s office stressed that Nigeria’s aviation industry operates under some of the world’s strictest safety regulations, with regular medical and psychological tests conducted on all licensed aviation professionals in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The statement also revisited Senator Kalu’s past in the aviation business, recalling the rise and fall of his defunct airline, Slok Air, founded in 1996.

Vanguard reports that the airline, though financed in Nigeria, operated primarily from Banjul International Airport in The Gambia and ceased operations in 2008 after financial and management challenges.

Moshood suggested that Kalu’s outburst might stem from “lingering resentment of a failed aviation enterprise,” adding that it was ironic for someone whose own airline collapsed to accuse the current aviation administration of negligence.

Defending Keyamo’s leadership, the statement outlined several reforms credited to the Minister, including:

“Implementation of the IDERA Framework, which strengthened Nigeria’s aircraft leasing and financing standards.

“Negotiation of new Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) to expand Nigeria’s global aviation partnerships.

“Consumer Protection Initiatives through a new NCAA digital portal for passenger rights. Airport Infrastructure Upgrades at major terminals like the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“Enhanced Regulatory Oversight: aligning all aviation agencies under a unified, performance-driven vision.

“These are not the hallmarks of a system plagued by negligence or substance abuse, but rather of one being rebuilt on integrity and international best practice,” the statement emphasized.

Moshood concluded that while constructive criticism is welcome in a democracy, reckless statements from senior politicians could erode public trust and damage Nigeria’s international reputation.

He urged Senator Kalu to exercise restraint in public commentary, noting that the aviation sector “needs encouragement, not careless words that could ground confidence.”

Vanguard News