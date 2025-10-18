Heritage meets modernity as King Salman Gate launches

By Juliet Ebirim

The Holy City of Makkah is set to welcome a landmark development that redefines its urban and cultural landscape, as His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, has announced the launch of King Salman Gate, a multi-use destination adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram.

Spanning 12 million square metres of Gross Floor Area and positioned as a global model of modern city planning, King Salman Gate will feature residential, hospitality, commercial, and cultural spaces, along with approximately 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying areas. Its design blends Makkah’s architectural heritage with contemporary innovation, creating a seamless harmony between tradition and modern living.

The new development is envisioned as a urban hub designed to enhance access to the Grand Mosque by offering easy connectivity through integrated public transport networks. It will also revitalize around 19,000 square metres of heritage sites, ensuring that Makkah’s timeless identity and history remain at the heart of its future.

The initiative which is developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), supports Saudi Vision 2030 by driving economic growth and generating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036.