Heathrow boss backs Air Peace’s Abuja-Heathrow route, says it strengthens bilateral links

By Dickson Omobola

Chief Customer Officer of Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom, Mr Ross Baker, has said the commencement of direct flight operations from Abuja to London Heathrow by Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, reflects the deepening partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Baker also described the airline’s entry into Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest and most competitive international airports, as historic.

Baker, according to a statement by the Spokesperson for Air Peace, Mr Efe Osifo-Whiskey, spoke during the carrier’s inaugural ceremony held at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3.

He said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome everyone here today at Heathrow for a truly exciting milestone — one that has been years in the making. The launch of Air Peace’s direct service between London Heathrow and Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, marks more than just the beginning of a new route; it represents the start of a stronger, more connected future between our two nations.”

According to the statement, he applauded Air Peace’s strategic vision, resilience and commitment to excellence, saying: “Abuja is a vibrant and important destination. Nearly 140,000 passengers travelled between the United Kingdom and Abuja last year alone, and we’re thrilled that this new service will make the connection even stronger.”

The statement said: “Baker emphasised that Heathrow’s partnership with Air Peace reflects a shared commitment to fostering global connectivity, enhancing passenger choice, and strengthening socio-economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“His remarks underscore the growing recognition of Air Peace as a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience, ambition and national pride, representing a new era for indigenous airlines on the global stage. Through this new Abuja–London Heathrow service, Air Peace continues to expand its international footprint, connecting people, cultures and economies.”