Heated clash in Reps as Aguocha confronts Speaker Abbas over Nnamdi Kanu’s health

Abbas

…as Reps set to debate motion seeking medical intervention for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A Member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, from Abia, and the Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday engaged in a heated confrontation that lasted more than seven minutes during plenary.

During Tuesday’s sitting, Aguocha raised a matter of privilege, stating that a letter he submitted on August 26 to Abbas, Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation, and President Bola Tinubu regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s worsening health condition has yet to receive any response.

Aguocha had stated that he’s yet to get a response to the letter he wrote to House Leadership and the federal government for urgent medical intervention for Kanu, whose health is reportedly deteriorating.

“The Nigerian Medical Association has conducted a second evaluation, and the results even further confirm the deteriorating health of Nnamdi Kanu, that he has organ deficiencies, low potassium, and that he is, as we speak, on the verge of death,” he said.

“Mr Speaker, this is not politics or any other thing, but it is a fundamental human right that should be ascribed to Nnamdi Kanu.

“Most other people in that gap have been given opportunities to even travel overseas to seek medical attention.

“Nnamdi Kanu is neither convicted of any crimes in Nigeria and must be protected under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, Mr Speaker, a lot of progress has been made in order to see that the government does the right thing to be able to afford Nnamdi Kanu the urgent treatment that he needs. It’s significant, Mr Speaker.”

The debate quickly became tense as the speaker questioned Aguocha’s use of “point of privilege” to demand action.

“If it is something specific to the office of the speaker, honourable, I find it a little intriguing that you come by way of privilege to demand action,” Abbas said, noting that Aguocha had direct access to his office.

Aguocha insisted he had visited the speaker’s office, arguing that his motion was a matter of life and death.

But Abbas insisted that the floor was not the right place for such follow-up and advised Aguocha to meet him directly, reiterating that he had no obligation to disclose what had been done about the letter.

Aguocha maintained that the house rules entitled him to raise matters of privilege and pressed the chamber to treat Kanu’s worsening health as urgent.

The exchange ended with Abbas ruling Aguocha out of order.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, in reaction to the point of order raised on the subject matter by Aguocha, notified the House that it will be properly presented for hearing within the week.

The Speaker urged Hon. Aguocha to step it down and present the matter properly on another legislative day, as he came under the wrong House rules.

Corroborating, the Deputy Speaker, while noting that the subject matter presented is important, assured the Speaker that the motion will be presented properly before the House in the course of the week.

Kalu said, “Mr Speaker, I’m also from Abia State. On the issue that is being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the House properly in the course of the week.

“We will come properly before the House so that proper hearing will be given to it. I beg that you will give us the audience maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow.”

Responding, Speaker Abbas said, “No problem, it’s just the procedure that I was challenging, not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present.”