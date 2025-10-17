Healthcare: Improve legislation on alternative medicine, doctor urges NASS, assemblies

By Tunde Oso

A United States-based Nigerian medical doctor and Chief Executive Officer of Optimal Health, USA, Abraham Hollist, has urged the National and state assemblies to improve legislation surrounding the use of alternative medicine in Nigeria.

Dr. Hollist said that improved legislation on alternative medicine will attract more personnel and practitioners like himself into the profession and, therefore, save the government a lot of cost in healthcare. He strongly believes that Alternative medicine can help Nigeria prevent many deaths and improve access to quality healthcare for its citizens.

A Howard University graduate, Hollist gave the advice at the flag-off of a three-day health awareness outreach, organised by his organisation, Optimal Health, in conjunction with Peacemakers Community Development Foundation for Hundreds of Lagos residents, in Surulere.

Hollist, while speaking on the reason for the outreach and the choice of Surulere, said that personal experience drove him to start up his company and also to want to give back to the community where he was born and grew up.

“I left at age 13 for the United States but, during my time in Nigeria, I lost my best friend to sickle cell disease, and I was shocked when my son was diagnosed with the anaemia in the United States.

“I researched and found natural ways to manage the situation, until he later got a bone Marrow transplant. It then struck me that other ailments could be managed and cured with natural items, and that idea plus further researches, birthed Optimal Health (USA).

“I then thought it was time to give back to my home, and that was what brought about this outreach program.”