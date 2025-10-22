Protest: Group faults Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, urges NBA to review conduct

Aloy Ejimakor

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to review the conduct of Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, following his participation in the recent #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, CAIDOV expressed concern that Ejimakor’s presence at the protest may have violated provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) for Legal Practitioners 2023, particularly Rule 33, which cautions lawyers against making public statements capable of influencing ongoing legal proceedings.

“The law expects that lawyers argue their cases in court, not on the streets, at protest grounds, or through the media,” Soloki said.

“Mr. Ejimakor’s participation in the protest could be seen as an attempt to sway public opinion and, by extension, the court’s view on a matter still under adjudication.”

The group stressed that legal practitioners handling active cases are expected to exercise utmost restraint to prevent any action that might affect the perception of fairness or impartiality in judicial processes.

“The legal profession demands discipline, restraint, and respect for the sanctity of judicial proceedings. Emotions must never override professional ethics,” CAIDOV stated.

The organisation also urged law enforcement agencies to investigate whether any laws or procedural standards were breached during the protest.

Additionally, CAIDOV called on the NBA Disciplinary Committee to examine the matter and take necessary action to uphold professional integrity and public confidence in the justice system.

“We believe the NBA should act swiftly to reaffirm that professional ethics remain the cornerstone of legal practice in Nigeria,” the group added.