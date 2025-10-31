HDAN lauds Ghana’s parliament, housing ministry on affordable reforms

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has commended the Parliament of Ghana, particularly the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, Minister for Works and Housing, Ghana, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and his Deputy, Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, for their unwavering commitment and progressive policies toward the development of affordable housing in the country.

Speaking during a recent visit to Accra, Festus Adebayo, Executive Director of HDAN, praised the Ghanaian government for demonstrating genuine political will to address housing challenges and ensure that decent and affordable housing is accessible to all citizens.

According to Adebayo, the efforts of Ghana’s Parliament and Ministry of Works and Housing represent a model for other African nations striving to bridge their housing deficits.

“What we are seeing in Ghana today is truly inspiring,” Adebayo said. “The government, working hand-in-hand with parliament, is creating a well-structured and transparent real estate environment where affordability, regulation, and citizens’ protection are prioritized. This kind of partnership between legislative oversight and executive action is what Africa needs to achieve housing for all.”

During the visit, HDAN met with key stakeholders in Ghana’s housing and construction sector to discuss emerging reforms and opportunities for collaboration across the continent.

HDAN boss expressed satisfaction with ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at regulating the real estate market, stabilizing prices, and creating a safe environment for investors, developers, and homebuyers.

In her remarks, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, outlined the Ministry’s ongoing programs, which include social housing delivery, urban regeneration, and road infrastructure resilience.

She reaffirmed the government’s determination to expand affordable housing delivery and improve living standards across the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Works and Housing, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, assured that the committee would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to decent housing. He emphasized that housing remains one of the top priorities of the Ghanaian Parliament.

HDAN, a pan-African advocacy and research organization, has been at the forefront of promoting affordable housing and sustainable urban development across the continent. With over 5,000 members, including professionals from the construction, real estate, and financial sectors, the organization continues to engage governments and private sector actors to strengthen housing policies, improve regulation, and promote innovations that make homeownership more accessible to Africans.

Adebayo further urged other African governments to emulate Ghana’s commitment, describing it as a “beacon of progress in housing reform” that could inspire regional collaboration in tackling the continent’s housing crisis.

“If every African government shows this level of consistency and accountability in implementing affordable housing policies, we will begin to close the gap and build cities that work for everyone,” he added.

HDAN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana and other African countries in advancing sustainable housing policies that empower citizens and drive economic growth.