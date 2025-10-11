Have faith in Nigeria, Akpabio tells youths

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- Senate President Godswill Akpabio has pleaded with the Nigerian youths not to despair about the future of Nigeria, but to have faith and be positive about the country.

According to Akpabio, with the ongoing reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led government, things would change for the better.

Akpabio made the remarks at an interactive session with the All Progressives Congress(APC) Youths tagged “An Uncommon Evening With President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.”

The event, which was held at the APC Youth House in Abuja, was organised by the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel.

In a statement from his Media office, the President of the Senate said, “The world was not built in a day. If you feel discouraged about Nigeria’s future, do something about it. As a young person, you can change Nigeria by doing the right thing. Start first by cleaning your environment. Start first by sharing what you have with others. Start first by showing love to one another.

“Don’t mind the situation you find today. The evil you see today, you shall see them no more. The poverty around you today, you shall see them no more. Just believe strongly and have faith in your country. That your time will come and Nigeria will change.

“So do not be despair. Do not feel discouraged about this country. Just believe in this country. I am here to encourage you. The mind is stronger than the body. Ensure that your mind is stronger than your body.

“Believe in your mind that your country shall be better.

Believe in your mind that you shall make it in life and you will make it in life. Believe in your mind that you will be the agent of change for your generation and you will be the agent of change because the mind is stronger than the body.

“What l will say to the Nigerian child is for the child to have a mindset, to have faith in Nigeria and to ensure that he thinks positively about this country because what he thinks in his mind is what will happen to Nigeria.”

Akpabio, who spoke about the party under which platform they all gathered, said, “APC is not an accident. APC is a dream that was well thought out. APC is a vehicle of transformation. APC is a vehicle of leadership. APC is a vehicle for change. APC is the only stable political party in Nigeria that will guarantee your electoral victory in future.

“You are not just leaders of tomorrow. You are leaders of today. I decided to honour the National Youth Leader and all of you to be here tonight because I am a strong believer in the Youth.

“Tonight, l came to tell you, do not wait to be leaders of tomorrow. You are leaders of today. Discover your mission of uniting Nigeria. Your mission of loving one another. Discover your mission of gaining respect from the international community through ensuring that whatever responsibility is bestowed on you, you carry it to the letter.”

Responding to a question on what inspired him to go into politics, Akpabio said, “Anger inspired me to go into politics.

“If you are not angry with the situation of your family, assuming you were born into a poor home, you will not be able to change that home. Anger inspired me to go into politics.”

In his welcome remarks, Mr Israel explained that the essence of the interactive session was to allow the youth to listen to the Senate President on what inspired him and to hear what lessons would challenge them to be leaders of tomorrow.