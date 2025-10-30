Hasbil Care Foundation, NVMA promote nutrition, morality in Jalingo schools

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Hasbil Care Foundation, in partnership with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has launched a school-based initiative to promote healthy nutrition and moral values among students in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The programme, held on October 29, 2025, at Government Science Secondary School and Omas Royal Academy, focused on educating students about the importance of proper nutrition, discipline, and positive behaviour as essential components of personal and societal development.

During the event, students were rewarded with eggs and cash prizes for exemplary conduct and academic diligence. The eggs, provided by Hasbil Care Foundation, emphasized the role of protein-rich foods in healthy growth, while NVMA President, Dr. Moses Arokoyo, personally distributed cash rewards to standout students.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Muiz Bakare, Chairman of Hasbil Care Foundation, said the programme aims to nurture responsible and health-conscious citizens.

“Our mission is to inspire young minds to embrace good nutrition and moral discipline as vital components of their personal development and their community’s well-being,” he stated.

Dr. Arokoyo highlighted the link between animal care, food safety, and human nutrition, noting that early education in these areas contributes to a healthier society.

Other NVMA officials present included Dr. Simiat Adeogun, PR Officer; Dr. Usman Umar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria member; and Jalingo-based veterinarians Dr. Japhet and Dr. Shinkom, all of whom supported the outreach.

Two awardees, Dorothy Dauda and Joseph Alhassan, expressed gratitude, saying the initiative motivated them to excel academically and uphold good behaviour.

School principals also praised the programme. Mr. Ibrahim Mbodibo of Government Science Secondary School described it as timely and impactful, while Mr. Gabriel Shinyi of Omas Royal Academy noted that students were inspired to become ambassadors of healthy living and good conduct.

Organisers stated that this outreach marks the beginning of a nationwide campaign to promote nutrition, ethics, and community responsibility among Nigerian youths.