Harcher releases “Your Wedding Day” to celebrate eternal union

By Ayo Onikoyi

LAGOS, Nigeria — Bullion Records has lit up the music scene once again with the release of a heartfelt new single, “Your Wedding Day,” by one of its fast-rising artistes, Harcher. The track, released today, October 15, 2025, is now available on DistroKid and all major streaming platforms worldwide.

The soul-stirring song, produced under the visionary guidance of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, celebrates the essence of love, unity, and the joy of lifelong partnership — themes deeply rooted in African culture and beyond.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Ambassador Ajadi described Your Wedding Day as “a universal song of love that transcends culture, colour, and borders.”

“Marriage is one of humanity’s greatest institutions — it’s where love is sealed, and families begin,” he said. “We wanted a song that would not only make couples dance on their big day but also remind the world that love remains the most powerful bond. Harcher has delivered that beautifully.”

Ajadi, who has been at the forefront of nurturing emerging African talents, added that the release marks another milestone in Bullion Records’ mission to share African love stories with the world.

“African music has gone global, but our love stories need to be told more often,” he said. “Songs like Your Wedding Day help us export our emotional depth, cultural pride, and melodic richness to the world.”

Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, is one of Bullion Records’ breakout stars, known for his smooth vocals and lyrical depth. He said Your Wedding Day was inspired by personal experiences and his observation of how emotional and spiritual wedding moments can be.

“Every time I attend a wedding, I see that sparkle in the couple’s eyes — that mix of joy, hope, and nervous excitement,” Harcher explained. “I wanted to capture that magic in a song that every bride, groom, and guest could connect with. Your Wedding Day is for everyone who believes in love.”

Harcher expressed gratitude to Bullion Records and his fans for their continued support.

“Bullion Records has given me the platform to express my sound and my soul,” he said. “I dedicate Your Wedding Day to everyone who believes in love that lasts forever.”

Blending Afro-pop rhythms with soulful harmonies, the single embodies Bullion Records’ signature sound — one that continues to shape Africa’s evolving entertainment landscape. With DistroKid handling global distribution, the label hopes to make the track a favourite not just in Nigerian ceremonies but also in weddings across the continent and diaspora.

The release comes amid a global resurgence of wedding-themed songs, from Nigeria’s Afrobeat serenades to the Caribbean’s dancehall ballads. Early listeners and music critics have already described Your Wedding Day as “the next wedding anthem,” predicting it could join timeless classics often played at nuptial ceremonies.

As the melody spreads across playlists and wedding halls worldwide, Your Wedding Day stands as a gentle reminder that love — in all its forms — remains humanity’s most beautiful song.

Listeners can stream and save “Your Wedding Day” by Harcher on DistroKid.com and all major streaming platforms.