Handling BBNaija Sultana’s social media was intense but rewarding– Clare Ezeakacha

Ayo Onikoyi

Media strategist and filmmaker Clare Ezeakacha, CEO of Spot On Media, has opened up about her experience managing the social media accounts of Big Brother Naija Season 10 third runner-up, Sultana Auduson Ibrahim, describing it as both “intense and rewarding.”

In a chat with Potpourri, Clare shared insights into what it takes for her team to handle the online presence of a fast-rising reality TV star whose fan base exploded within days of leaving the Big Brother house.

“Managing Sultana’s social media was like steering a ship through a storm of attention.The engagement, emotions, and expectations from fans were on another level. You’re not just managing posts; you’re managing public perception, emotions, and moments that could go viral in seconds.”

Clare revealed that her agency, Spot On Media, was responsible for coordinating Sultana’s online activities across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), ensuring that the contestant’s voice remained authentic even amid the high-paced world of reality TV fandom.

“One major challenge was balancing the pressure to post consistently with the need to stay true to her personality. Fans wanted updates every minute, but we had to ensure every post reflected who Sultana really is — fun, grounded, and relatable.”

Beyond the spotlight, Clare also highlighted the strategic planning and analytics that went into maintaining the momentum after the show ended. From trend monitoring to fan engagement, her team worked round the clock to keep the BBNaija alum trending and visible in a competitive digital space.

“You learn quickly that social media management for celebrities isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about storytelling,” she added. “Every caption, photo, or retweet builds a narrative that either strengthens or weakens a brand.”

Reflecting on the journey, Clare admitted that while the job came with sleepless nights and immense pressure, it was an experience that reaffirmed her passion for digital storytelling and talent management.

“It was intense but deeply rewarding,” she concluded. “The love from fans, the lessons learned, and seeing how digital strategy can amplify a person’s story made it all worthwhile.”