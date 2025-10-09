Hamas rejects Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

FILE IMAGE

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on Thursday told Qatar-based broadcaster Al Araby the Palestinian militant group rejects Donald Trump’s proposal for an interim “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza’s administration, headed by the US president himself.

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed a ceasefire deal to free hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails following indirect negotiations in Egypt.

Trump’s 20-point peace plan, on which the indirect negotiations were based, calls for the disarmament of Hamas and for post-war Gaza to be ruled by a transitional authority governed by a board headed by Trump.

“No Palestinian would accept this. All the factions, including the Palestinian Authority, reject this,” Hamdan told Al Araby Television Network.

Key points on the future of Gaza remain to be addressed.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas has said he hoped the Gaza deal could lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have vowed to block such a move.

Under Trump’s plan, a temporary technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee is charged with the day-to-day running of public services.

The supervisory “Board of Peace” committee Trump has said he would chair will also include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“No one would accept a return to the era of mandates and colonialism,” Hamdan said.

The board is also set to handle funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority completes a reform programme and takes back control of the territory, under Trump’s plan.

AFP