Hamas denies attacking Israeli troops in Gaza

Hamas fighters (FILE IMAGE)

The Palestinian militant group Hamas rejected accusations that its fighters attacked Israeli troops in Gaza on Tuesday, vowing to abide by the US-brokered ceasefire with Israel.

“Hamas affirms that it has no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah and affirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement,” the group said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of attacking Israeli forces in Gaza but did not specify the location of the incident.

AFP