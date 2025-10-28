Hafsat Oduwole Balewa Inducted as Fellow of Institute of Negotiators and Community Development Experts

The Chairman of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Dr. Hafsat Oduwole Balewa, has been formally inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts at a well-attended ceremony held in Abuja on October 25, 2025.

The Institute is committed to empowering professionals to become certified Executive Experts and Development Practitioners in the fields of negotiation, community engagement, and social development. Through its programs, members gain access to a global network of partnerships, funding opportunities, and grant interventions aimed at driving impactful change.

Dr. Hafsat, who was elegantly decorated in a ceremonial gown and presented with her fellowship certificate, expressed appreciation to the Institute for the recognition. She noted that the honour reinforces her commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth through strategic partnerships and community empowerment.

“This fellowship is not just an honour but a call to deepen our impact in negotiation, social innovation, and development practice. It strengthens our resolve to keep building systems that empower communities and transform lives,” she said.

The event drew participants from various sectors, including government, academia, civil society, and the private sector, all united in their shared commitment to promoting excellence in negotiation and social development practice across Africa.