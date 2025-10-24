HACEY, WEMA Bank host 13th summit on girls’ digital leadership

By Ephraim Oseji

The 13th edition of The Girl Summit concluded successfully, bringing together leading voices in gender equality, digital innovation, and youth empowerment to spotlight the transformative role of girls’ leadership in driving a digitally inclusive future.

Organized by HACEY in partnership with WEMA Bank Plc, the event took place on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the WEMA Bank Academy, Ilupeju, Lagos.

This year’s theme, “Shaping Tomorrow: Girls’ Leadership and Digital Power,” underscored the critical importance of equipping girls with the necessary digital skills, leadership capacity, and access to opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Rhoda Robinson, Executive Director, HACEY, emphasized the urgent need to invest in young female leaders, stating: “The future is undeniably digital, and we must ensure girls are not just participants, but pioneers. Our theme, ‘Shaping Tomorrow: Girls’ Leadership and Digital Power,’ is a call to action.

‘’By equipping these young women with critical digital skills and leadership capacity, we are empowering them to build a more equitable and prosperous Nigeria and Africa. The energy and creativity we witnessed today prove that the digital future belongs to them.”

Speaking in the same vein, Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head, Retail & SME, WEMA Bank Plc, spoke to the bank’s commitment to sustainable empowerment.

Olojede said: “WEMA Bank is proud to partner with HACEY on this vital initiative. Our investment in The Girl Summit reflects our belief that digital inclusion is the bedrock of economic growth. For our nation to truly thrive, we must unlock the immense potential of our girls.

‘’We see technology as the ultimate equalizer, and through platforms like this, we are fostering a generation of female entrepreneurs and leaders who will leverage digital power to redefine success in the retail and SME sectors.”

The summit featured powerful keynote and panel sessions exploring how technology and innovation are reshaping opportunities for girls and young women across Nigeria and Africa—from education and entrepreneurship to leadership and governance.

Also, the event included thought-provoking discussions, fireside chats, and recognition of initiatives advancing girls’ empowerment and digital inclusion.

The keynote address was delivered by Victoria Ajayi, MD/CEO, TVC Communications. She was joined by an esteemed lineup of speakers, including: Mistura Adedoyin Rufai, Education Specialist, World Bank; Fabia Ogunmekan, Principal Consultant, Adaba Iniatives; Imisioluwa Owonikoko, Executive Director, ProjectEnable Africa and Blessing Bamidele, Head of Programs, Tech4Dev.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of ‘The Girl Summit 2025 Creative Competition,’ celebrating young women who demonstrated exceptional creativity and insight into the summit’s theme.

Nusaybah Abdulhakeem from Educational District lll emerged as the First Place Winner, receiving a grand prize of ₦300,000 and a laptop. Khadeejat Alhassan secured Second Place and a prize of ₦200,000, while Oreoluwa Ogunsola came in Third Place, winning ₦100,000. The remaining finalists also received consolation prizes for their outstanding efforts.

The top ten finalists recognized at the summit were: Nusaybah Abdulhakeem, Khadeejat Alhassan, Oreoluwa Ogunsola, Ogisi Mary,Ehighalua Vanessa and Raheema Panti.

Others are; Sesede Agosu, Precious Amao, Ogbu Daniella and Suliat Adedeji.

From all indication, this summit reinforces the shared commitment of HACEY and WEMA Bank Plc to investing in the next generation of female leaders who will leverage digital power to shape a brighter, more equitable future for all.