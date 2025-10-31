HACEY, Access Holdings offers free breast, cervical cancer screenings

By Ephraim Oseji

In a significant effort to boost early detection and enhance survival rates, HACEY partnered Access Holdings to launch the “United Steps Against Cancer” campaign, offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings to the public in Lagos, recently.

Cancer, particularly breast cancer, remains a major health challenge, but statistics show a powerful truth: with early detection, survival rates can climb to 90%.



This initiative aims to make this life-saving opportunity accessible to everyone.

Speaking, Rhoda Robinson, Executive Director of HACEY, addressed the critical need for proactive health measures at the launch event.



“We know that early detection saves lives. By removing the financial barrier to screenings, we empower our communities to take control of their health,” she stated.

“Through this vital collaboration with Access Holdings, we are not just offering a service; we are offering hope and a chance for a healthier future. We urge all women to use this opportunity.”



In the same vein, Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communication at Access Holdings Plc said: “Our core objective is straightforward: to raise public consciousness regarding the fight against breast cancer and cancer generally, and to unify people for this common cause.



‘’This mission is only achievable through strong partnerships, which is why our collaborations with HACEY and other NGOs have been so vital. We firmly believe that collaboration is the key driver for the success of these crucial awareness efforts.”

This joint campaign underscores the commitment of both Access Holdings and HACEY to promote preventative health advocacy and action in Nigeria.



The organizations encourage all eligible members of the public to take advantage of this crucial, free service.