Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup return in win over Israel

Norway’s midfielder No. 6 Patrick Berg (middle) and Israel’s midfielder No. 20 Dan Biton vie for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group I football match between Norway and Israel on October 11, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. Photo by Jonas Been Henriksen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT NORWAY OUT / NORWAY OUT

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel on Saturday, edging closer to qualifying for a first World Cup since 1998.

Read Also: Just in: Top Hamas official says hostages’ release to begin on Monday morning

Norway, who have not played at a major tournament since Euro 2000, now lead Group I with nine points more than second-placed Italy, who have two games in hand and were playing in Estonia later Saturday.

The comfortable win leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as they seek a place at next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They next face Estonia on November 13, before playing Italy in their final group match three days later.

Manchester City striker Haaland is the leading scorer in European qualifying with 12 goals so far.

He also became the fastest player in men’s international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.

England captain Harry Kane held the previous record, bringing up his half-century in 71 appearances.

Ahead of kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadium, hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, chanting “Free Palestine” to protest against Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, AFP journalists reported.

The head of the Football Association of Norway, Lise Klaveness, recently said she was pushing “for Israel to be sanctioned”.

In early action, Haaland’s penalty was saved by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

The spot-kick was ordered to be retaken for encroachment inside the area and Haaland struck his second effort the opposite direction, only for it to be parried away again by Peretz.

But Norway did forge ahead in the 18th minute through an Anan Khalaili own goal, before Haaland raced clear to score in a ninth successive international appearance.

The hosts grabbed their third just seconds after Israel kicked off again in the 28th minute, as Peretz kicked the ball off Idan Nachmias, who was under pressure from Haaland, and into the net for another own goal.

Nachmias also had to go off injured after colliding with the post.

Haaland added his second in the 63rd minute, powering home a header from Antonio Nusa’s cross, before nodding in to complete his sixth hat-trick for his country with 18 minutes left.

Elsewhere, Hungary beat Armenia 2-0 in Group F, meaning Portugal could qualify with back-to-back wins over the Republic of Ireland, who they were facing at home later Saturday, and then Hungary on Tuesday.

Vanguard News