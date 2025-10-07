Gunshots fired at Ecuador president’s motorcade

This handout picture released by the Ecuadorian Presidency shows one of the vehicles in the motorcade carrying Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, which was attacked by gunfire in Cañar, Ecuador, on October 7, 2025. Daniel Noboa emerged unharmed from an apparent gun attack on his motorcade, a minister said Tuesday, after his convoy was confronted by hundreds of people protesting diesel price hikes. (Photo by Handout / Ecuadorian Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / ECUADORIAN PRESIDENCY” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ecuador’s president emerged unharmed from an apparent gun attack on his motorcade Tuesday, a top minister said.

Daniel Noboa was opening a water treatment plant in central Ecuador when his convoy was set on by hundreds of protestors, according to the environment minister, Ines Manzano.

About “500 people showed up and were throwing stones at him, and there are obviously bullet marks on the president’s car as well,” she said.

“Thank God, our president, very firm, brave, keeps moving forward, is carrying out his agenda as usual,” she added.

The government released video, purportedly taken from inside the motorcade, that showed protestors draped in flags scrambling to find rocks and bricks to hurl as the presidential vehicle passed.

“Cover your head! Cover your head!” a voice is heard saying as projectiles thudded into an SUV, shattering at least one window.

Ecuador has faced days of sometimes violent protests over a move to raise diesel prices.

The government has accused cartels — who are vying for control of cocaine trading routes — of being behind the unrest.

AFP