Gunmen kill police officer, injure one in Benue attack

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A police officer attached to the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, JTF, in Benue State, has been killed, while a personnel of the Nigeria Forest and Hunters Services sustained serious injuries, following a late-night attack on a security checkpoint by unidentified gunmen along the Otukpo–Ohimini road.

According to a source in the area, the gunmen stormed the checkpoint at about midnight on Thursday and opened fire on the unsuspecting security personnel on duty.

The source said the exchange of gunfire left Inspector Akpan Ogbole of the Nigeria Police Force and Abechi Oche of the Nigeria Forest and Hunters Services with severe bullet wounds.

“The armed men and the security personnel engaged in a fierce gun duel that left the two officers critically injured,” the source said.

He added that the attackers made away with an AK-47 rifle belonging to the police and a pump-action gun assigned to the Forest and Hunters Services.

The two injured officers were rushed to Otukpo General Hospital for treatment, where the police inspector was confirmed dead, while the Forest and Hunters Services officer was stabilised and is reportedly recuperating after initially being presumed dead.

A relative of the Forest and Hunters Services personnel, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, confirmed that he was responding to treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, said an investigation into the attack has commenced.