Gunmen abduct travellers in Ekiti, demand ₦50m ransom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen have reportedly abducted several travellers, including Mrs. Saka Deborah, daughter of a battery charger from Ijero-Ekiti, along the Itapaji–Iyemero road in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Sources from the affected communities said the incident occurred last Monday, when the victims were waylaid by the armed men, who whisked them into the forest.

The abductors were said to have since contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ₦50 million ransom for their release.

Family members and community leaders have expressed deep concern over the victims’ safety, as efforts to raise the huge sum have so far proved difficult.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Joseph Eribo, said the command’s anti-kidnapping squad has launched an operation to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He assured that the police were working tirelessly to ensure their safe return.