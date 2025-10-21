Guinness Nigeria excites Akwa Ibom consumers with Guinness Smooth launch

By Tunde Oso

Guinness Nigeria has unveiled the latest addition to its brand portfolio, Guinness Smooth, at a vibrant launch event held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The occasion brought together consumers, vendors, entertainers, and notable personalities, including Guinness World Record holder in Radio Broadcasting, George Essien, popularly known as Mighty George.

Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening filled with music, entertainment, and ice-cold Guinness Smooth, described as a refreshing and easy-drinking stout with a distinctive fruity and butterscotch flavour. Many attendees commended the new variant, noting that its smooth and mild profile make it especially appealing to younger consumers.

Speaking at the event, Odinakachi Njoku, Brand Manager, Guinness, noted that Guinness Smooth represents both innovation and heritage.

“Guinness has a long-standing presence in Nigeria and across Africa. The introduction of Guinness Smooth is part of our innovation journey to expand the Guinness family. Choosing Uyo, with its rich culture, vibrant nightlife, and energetic youth population, is our way of celebrating the people and strengthening our relationship with them,” Njoku stated.

Njoku further emphasised Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to responsible drinking and its support for local economies by working with vendors, event organisers, and entertainers.

Also speaking the event, Carl Mbagwu, Head of Division, East, Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the unique qualities of Guinness Smooth.

“Guinness Smooth stands out for its smoothness, rich taste, and easy-drinking nature compared to the classic Guinness Stout. Uyo is a key market for growth and engagement, and this launch demonstrates our commitment to connecting with consumers at cultural and community levels,” Mbagwu stated.