GTCO’s PBT up 39% to N299 bn in Q3’25

GTCO

By Peter Egwuatu

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its unaudited third quarter results 2025, Q3’25 , reporting Profit Before Tax, PBT of N299.9 billion, up 39% Year-on-Year, YoY.

According to the report, gross earnings for the three-month period stood at N532 billion, up 15.5% YoY from N461 billion in Q3’24.

Meanwhile, GTCO recorded PBT of N900.8 billion in its nine months result on the back of strong performance on the core earnings lines of interest income and fee income which grew Year on Year, Y-o-Y by 25.6% and 16.8% respectively.

The strong core-earning performance continued to narrow the Y-o-Y dip in PBT to 26%, thereby cushioning the impact of the N523.2 billion fair value gains recognised in Q3-2024, which did not recur in Q3-2025.

The Bank’s unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements as of September 30, 2025, sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) showed that the Group recorded growths across all its Asset lines and continues to maintain a well-structured, healthy liquid and diversified balance sheet in all the jurisdictions wherein it operates a Banking franchise, as well as across its Payments, Pension and Funds Management business verticals.

Group’s total assets and shareholders’ funds closed at N16.7trillion and N3.3trillion, respectively. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very robust and strong, closing at 36.5%, likewise asset quality improved as evidenced by IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans which closed at 3.3% and 4.4% % at Bank and Group level in Q3-2025 (Bank 3.5%, Group 5.2% in December 2024). Cost of Risk (COR) also improved to 2.2% from 4.9% in December 2024.

In specific terms, the Group’s loan book (net) grew by 16.5% from N2.79 trillion as of December 2024 to N3.24trillion in September 2025. Similarly, deposit liabilities grew by 16.0% from N10.40trillion to N12.06trillion during the same period.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our third quarter performance underscores the consistency and resilience of our business model, as well as the continued strength of our diversified financial services ecosystem. “We are seeing steady, sustainable growth across our banking and non-banking businesses, supported by disciplined execution and a strong focus on operational efficiency.”