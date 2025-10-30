Growth Africa Summit 2.0 set to redefine growth playbook for African Founders

The second edition of the Growth Africa Summit (GAS) will be held at Eridan Space, Alausa, Ikeja, bringing together founders, growth professionals, and investors to examine new approaches to building and scaling businesses across the continent.

Organized by Growth Padi, this year’s summit is themed “Redefining the Growth Playbook.” It will focus on practical strategies for sustainable business growth and explore how founders can navigate the unique challenges of operating in African markets.

According to Victory Mesona, Convener of the summit and CEO of Growth Padi, the event aims to create a space for collaboration among founders and growth operators. “We want to encourage more open conversations about what growth really means in the African context and how businesses can build systems that last,” he said.

A Focus on Practical Learning

The first Growth Africa Summit, held in 2024, featured speakers from companies such as Paystack, TechCabal, Sooyah Bistro, and Treford. This year’s edition will continue that tradition through workshops, mentorship sessions, and panel discussions covering areas like:

*Engineering Growth for African Businesses

*Building the Growth Engine

*Revenue Design and Growth Labs

*Building Your Business Brand

In addition to the sessions, the GAS Pitch Competition will return, giving selected startups the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of growth and venture experts. Winners will receive support to further develop their businesses.

Partnerships and Support

This year’s event is supported by several partners, including MTN, Nerthbox, LSETF, MyTherapist.ng, ScalePadi, UAC Foods, Rozlyn, Nest Hub, SBD Global Media, Rise, and TechCabal.

Mesona noted that the summit is part of a broader effort to strengthen collaboration between Africa’s innovation communities. “Growth doesn’t end at the event,” he said. “It starts with the conversations and continues through the relationships that are built.”