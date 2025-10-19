Group warns of ‘courtroom politics’ in journalist’s detention in Delta

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has expressed concern over what it described as possible attempts to use the judiciary in Delta State to delay the release of investigative journalist, Fejiro Oliver, despite being granted bail by the Federal High Court in Asaba.

In a statement signed by its Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, the group said it was disturbed by reports that a reproduction warrant had been issued to present Mr Oliver before Magistrate Court 3, Asaba, for what it alleged could be new or duplicate proceedings.

“Such a move, if confirmed, could undermine the authority of the Federal High Court and amount to an abuse of process,” NACAT said.

The organisation noted that the Federal High Court had on 16 October 2025 granted bail to Mr Oliver, adding that any attempt to reopen the matter in another court would erode confidence in the judicial process.

“We are concerned that these legal manoeuvres may be politically motivated and could amount to the misuse of judicial procedures,” the organization added.

NACAT urged all judicial officers involved in the case to act with fairness and independence, while calling on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to ensure due process is followed.

“Once the Federal High Court’s bail conditions are perfected, Mr Oliver should be released in line with the court’s order,” NACAT emphasised.

The group said it would formally present its concerns to the NJC, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other relevant bodies to prevent what it described as “courtroom politics” from undermining justice.

“The judiciary must not be perceived as a theatre for political disputes. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done,” the statement added.