Group urges voter turnout, credible polls ahead of Nov. 8 Anambra Governorship election

By Jeff Agbodo

A human rights organisation, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has called for massive voter turnout and credible conduct of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The group urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the poll is free, fair, and transparent, while encouraging the state’s 2.8 million registered voters to participate actively in the electoral process.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Intersociety tasked INEC to publish a comprehensive breakdown of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collections, disaggregated by local government areas, wards, and polling units.

Umeagbalasi further called on the Commission to provide updates on areas where voting may not hold due to security or safety concerns, stressing the need for “credible, popular, and secured voting with transparent results.”

The group expressed goodwill to Governor Charles Soludo in his second-term bid, noting that its stance was rooted in support for Anambra’s Charter of Equity, which promotes rotational governance and regional inclusion.

“Our goodwill message to Governor Soludo is based on the firm belief that it is the inalienable right and turn of the Old Aguata people, a part of Anambra South, to democratically govern Anambra State in line with the state’s Charter of Equity,” the statement read.

Intersociety added that when power returns to Anambra South in the future, the Nnewi and Ekwusigo areas should also be considered in line with equitable rotation principles.

Meanwhile, the group commended the Anambra State Government for its recent expression of solidarity with the family of late journalist Alphonsus Ejiofor Nweze, who died in an auto crash in Asaba, Delta State.

“We appeal to the government to complement its gesture with tangible support to the family by assisting during the funeral and helping his wife and children,” Intersociety stated.